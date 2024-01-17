Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Himadri Speciality Chemical stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 4.49 %. The stock closed at 376 per share. The stock is currently trading at 392.9 per share. Investors should monitor Himadri Speciality Chemical stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Stock Price Today

Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Himadri Speciality Chemical was 377.25, and the close price was 376. The stock had a high of 394.8 and a low of 373. The market capitalization is 17,314.89 crore. The 52-week high is 399, while the 52-week low is 80.2. The BSE volume for the day was 310,148 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Live :Himadri Speciality Chemical closed at ₹376 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Himadri Speciality Chemical on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 310,148. The closing price of the shares was 376.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.