Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today Live Updates : Himadri Speciality Chemicals Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Himadri Speciality Chemical stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -3.97 %. The stock closed at 392.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 377.3 per share. Investors should monitor Himadri Speciality Chemical stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Stock Price Today

Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price Today : On the last day, Himadri Speciality Chemical's stock opened at 385 and closed at 392.9. The stock reached a high of 388 and a low of 375. The company's market capitalization is 16,627.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 399 and 80.2 respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 215,630 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today :Himadri Speciality Chemical trading at ₹377.3, down -3.97% from yesterday's ₹392.9

Himadri Speciality Chemical's stock price is currently 377.3, which represents a percent change of -3.97. The net change in the stock price is -15.6.

18 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Live :Himadri Speciality Chemical closed at ₹392.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Himadri Speciality Chemical on the BSE was 215,630 shares. The closing price for the stock was 392.9.

