Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today Live Updates : Himadri Speciality Chemicals Stock Slumps in Trading Today

Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price Today : On the last day, Himadri Speciality Chemical's stock opened at ₹385 and closed at ₹392.9. The stock reached a high of ₹388 and a low of ₹375. The company's market capitalization is ₹16,627.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹399 and ₹80.2 respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 215,630 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.