Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Himadri Speciality Chemical stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 377.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 375 per share. Investors should monitor Himadri Speciality Chemical stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Stock Price Today

Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Himadri Speciality Chemical opened at 381.95 and closed at 377.3. The stock reached a high of 381.95 and a low of 358.65. The market capitalization of the company is 16,526.05 crores. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 399 and the lowest was 80.2. On the BSE, a total of 127,235 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Live :Himadri Speciality Chemical closed at ₹377.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Himadri Speciality Chemical had a trading volume of 127,235 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 377.3.

