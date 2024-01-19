Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Himadri Speciality Chemical opened at ₹381.95 and closed at ₹377.3. The stock reached a high of ₹381.95 and a low of ₹358.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹16,526.05 crores. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹399 and the lowest was ₹80.2. On the BSE, a total of 127,235 shares were traded.

