 Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today Live Updates : Himadri Speciality Chemicals Plunges in Trading Today | Mint
Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today Live Updates : Himadri Speciality Chemicals Plunges in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today Live Updates : Himadri Speciality Chemicals Plunges in Trading Today

5 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:18 AM IST
Livemint

Himadri Speciality Chemical stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 373.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 373 per share. Investors should monitor Himadri Speciality Chemical stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Stock Price TodayPremium
Himadri Speciality Chemical Stock Price Today

Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Himadri Speciality Chemical was 375.95, while the close price was 373.4. The stock reached a high of 380 and a low of 368.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Himadri Speciality Chemical is 16,437.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 399, and the 52-week low is 80.2. The BSE volume for the day was 30,090 shares.

22 Jan 2024, 11:18:49 AM IST

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Live :Himadri Speciality Chemical trading at ₹373, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹373.4

The current data for Himadri Speciality Chemical stock shows that the price is 373 with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.4. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly, by 0.11%, resulting in a net decrease of 0.4.

22 Jan 2024, 11:13:11 AM IST

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price live: Today's Price range

Himadri Speciality Chemical's stock had a low price of 368.55 and a high price of 380 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:30:03 AM IST

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Vinatiorg1714.951.950.112029.51690.017626.61
Navin Fluorine International3458.046.31.364917.893355.217141.71
Himadri Speciality Chemical373.0-0.4-0.11399.080.216139.98
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals373.450.30.08402.0248.5515540.74
Clean Science & Technology1481.85-16.95-1.131622.41227.4515742.81
22 Jan 2024, 10:28:46 AM IST

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today :Himadri Speciality Chemical trading at ₹373, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹373.4

The current data of Himadri Speciality Chemical stock shows that the stock price is 373, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price.

22 Jan 2024, 10:23:40 AM IST

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Himadri Speciality Chemical reached a low price of 368.55 and a high price of 380 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 09:58:42 AM IST

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price update :Himadri Speciality Chemical trading at ₹373, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹373.4

The current data for Himadri Speciality Chemical stock shows that the price is 373 with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.11% and the net change in price is -0.4.

22 Jan 2024, 09:50:34 AM IST

Himadri Speciality Chemical Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:32:46 AM IST

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.92%
3 Months31.12%
6 Months165.19%
YTD20.86%
1 Year295.4%
22 Jan 2024, 09:13:40 AM IST

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today :Himadri Speciality Chemical trading at ₹373, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹373.4

The current data of Himadri Speciality Chemical stock shows that the price is 373, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 08:16:23 AM IST

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Live :Himadri Speciality Chemical closed at ₹373.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Himadri Speciality Chemical had a volume of 30,090 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 373.4.

Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App