Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today Live Updates : Himadri Speciality Chemicals Plunges in Trading Today

Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Himadri Speciality Chemical was ₹375.95, while the close price was ₹373.4. The stock reached a high of ₹380 and a low of ₹368.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Himadri Speciality Chemical is ₹16,437.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹399, and the 52-week low is ₹80.2. The BSE volume for the day was 30,090 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Vinatiorg 1714.95 1.95 0.11 2029.5 1690.0 17626.61 Navin Fluorine International 3458.0 46.3 1.36 4917.89 3355.2 17141.71 Himadri Speciality Chemical 373.0 -0.4 -0.11 399.0 80.2 16139.98 Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals 373.45 0.3 0.08 402.0 248.55 15540.74 Clean Science & Technology 1481.85 -16.95 -1.13 1622.4 1227.45 15742.81

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.92% 3 Months 31.12% 6 Months 165.19% YTD 20.86% 1 Year 295.4%

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Live :Himadri Speciality Chemical closed at ₹373.4 on last trading day On the last day, Himadri Speciality Chemical had a volume of 30,090 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of ₹373.4.