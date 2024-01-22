Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today Live Updates : Himadri Speciality Chemicals Plunges in Trading Today

Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Himadri Speciality Chemical was ₹375.95, while the close price was ₹373.4. The stock reached a high of ₹380 and a low of ₹368.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Himadri Speciality Chemical is ₹16,437.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹399, and the 52-week low is ₹80.2. The BSE volume for the day was 30,090 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Live :Himadri Speciality Chemical trading at ₹373, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹373.4
The current data for Himadri Speciality Chemical stock shows that the price is ₹373 with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.4. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly, by 0.11%, resulting in a net decrease of 0.4.
Click here for Himadri Speciality Chemical Dividend
Himadri Speciality Chemical share price live: Today's Price range
Himadri Speciality Chemical's stock had a low price of ₹368.55 and a high price of ₹380 on the current day.
Himadri Speciality Chemical share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Vinatiorg
|1714.95
|1.95
|0.11
|2029.5
|1690.0
|17626.61
|Navin Fluorine International
|3458.0
|46.3
|1.36
|4917.89
|3355.2
|17141.71
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|373.0
|-0.4
|-0.11
|399.0
|80.2
|16139.98
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|373.45
|0.3
|0.08
|402.0
|248.55
|15540.74
|Clean Science & Technology
|1481.85
|-16.95
|-1.13
|1622.4
|1227.45
|15742.81
Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today :Himadri Speciality Chemical trading at ₹373, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹373.4
The current data of Himadri Speciality Chemical stock shows that the stock price is ₹373, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price.
Himadri Speciality Chemical share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Himadri Speciality Chemical reached a low price of ₹368.55 and a high price of ₹380 on the current day.
Himadri Speciality Chemical share price update :Himadri Speciality Chemical trading at ₹373, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹373.4
The current data for Himadri Speciality Chemical stock shows that the price is ₹373 with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.11% and the net change in price is -0.4.
Himadri Speciality Chemical Live Updates
HIMADRI SPECIALITY CHEMICAL
HIMADRI SPECIALITY CHEMICAL
Himadri Speciality Chemical share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.92%
|3 Months
|31.12%
|6 Months
|165.19%
|YTD
|20.86%
|1 Year
|295.4%
Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today :Himadri Speciality Chemical trading at ₹373, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹373.4
The current data of Himadri Speciality Chemical stock shows that the price is ₹373, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Live :Himadri Speciality Chemical closed at ₹373.4 on last trading day
On the last day, Himadri Speciality Chemical had a volume of 30,090 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of ₹373.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!