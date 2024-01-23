Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today Live Updates : Himadri Speciality Chemicals Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price Today : On the last day, Himadri Speciality Chemical opened at ₹375.95 and closed at ₹373.4. The stock had a high of ₹380 and a low of ₹368.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹16,437.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹399 and the 52-week low is ₹80.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 30,090 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Himadri Speciality Chemical share price live: Today's Price range
Himadri Speciality Chemical stock reached a low of ₹360 and a high of ₹379.9 today.
Himadri Speciality Chemical share price NSE Live :Himadri Speciality Chemical trading at ₹363.9, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹372
As of the current data, the stock price of Himadri Speciality Chemical has decreased by 2.18% to ₹363.9. This represents a net change of -8.1.
Himadri Speciality Chemical share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Vinatiorg
|1697.3
|-9.3
|-0.54
|2029.5
|1690.0
|17445.2
|Navin Fluorine International
|3393.4
|-46.55
|-1.35
|4917.89
|3355.2
|16821.48
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|362.0
|-10.0
|-2.69
|399.0
|80.2
|15664.0
|Clean Science & Technology
|1472.2
|-8.55
|-0.58
|1622.4
|1227.45
|15640.29
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|365.0
|-8.1
|-2.17
|402.0
|248.55
|15189.1
Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Live :Himadri Speciality Chemical trading at ₹363, down -2.42% from yesterday's ₹372
Based on the current data, the stock price of Himadri Speciality Chemical is ₹363. It has experienced a percent change of -2.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9, suggesting a decline in the stock price by ₹9.
Click here for Himadri Speciality Chemical Profit Loss
Himadri Speciality Chemical stock reached a low price of ₹362 and a high price of ₹379.9 on the current day.
Himadri Speciality Chemical share price NSE Live :Himadri Speciality Chemical trading at ₹365, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹372
The current data of Himadri Speciality Chemical stock shows that the stock price is ₹365, with a percent change of -1.88 and a net change of -7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.88% and has decreased by 7 points.
Himadri Speciality Chemical share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.47%
|3 Months
|31.25%
|6 Months
|164.48%
|YTD
|20.53%
|1 Year
|297.5%
Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Live :Himadri Speciality Chemical closed at ₹373.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Himadri Speciality Chemical on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 30,090. The closing price for the shares was ₹373.4.
