Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today Live Updates : Himadri Speciality Chemicals Stock Plunges in Trading Today
Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today Live Updates : Himadri Speciality Chemicals Stock Plunges in Trading Today

4 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Livemint

Himadri Speciality Chemical stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -2.18 %. The stock closed at 372 per share. The stock is currently trading at 363.9 per share. Investors should monitor Himadri Speciality Chemical stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Stock Price Today

Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price Today : On the last day, Himadri Speciality Chemical opened at 375.95 and closed at 373.4. The stock had a high of 380 and a low of 368.55. The market capitalization of the company is 16,437.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 399 and the 52-week low is 80.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 30,090 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:17:34 AM IST

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price live: Today's Price range

Himadri Speciality Chemical stock reached a low of 360 and a high of 379.9 today.

23 Jan 2024, 11:03:49 AM IST

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price NSE Live :Himadri Speciality Chemical trading at ₹363.9, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹372

As of the current data, the stock price of Himadri Speciality Chemical has decreased by 2.18% to 363.9. This represents a net change of -8.1.

23 Jan 2024, 10:39:17 AM IST

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Vinatiorg1697.3-9.3-0.542029.51690.017445.2
Navin Fluorine International3393.4-46.55-1.354917.893355.216821.48
Himadri Speciality Chemical362.0-10.0-2.69399.080.215664.0
Clean Science & Technology1472.2-8.55-0.581622.41227.4515640.29
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals365.0-8.1-2.17402.0248.5515189.1
23 Jan 2024, 10:27:21 AM IST

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Live :Himadri Speciality Chemical trading at ₹363, down -2.42% from yesterday's ₹372

Based on the current data, the stock price of Himadri Speciality Chemical is 363. It has experienced a percent change of -2.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9, suggesting a decline in the stock price by 9.

Click here for Himadri Speciality Chemical Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:23:44 AM IST

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price live: Today's Price range

Himadri Speciality Chemical stock reached a low price of 362 and a high price of 379.9 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:03:27 AM IST

Himadri Speciality Chemical Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 10:01:33 AM IST

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price NSE Live :Himadri Speciality Chemical trading at ₹365, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹372

The current data of Himadri Speciality Chemical stock shows that the stock price is 365, with a percent change of -1.88 and a net change of -7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.88% and has decreased by 7 points.

23 Jan 2024, 09:38:54 AM IST

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.47%
3 Months31.25%
6 Months164.48%
YTD20.53%
1 Year297.5%
23 Jan 2024, 09:08:10 AM IST

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Live :Himadri Speciality Chemical closed at ₹373.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Himadri Speciality Chemical on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 30,090. The closing price for the shares was 373.4.

