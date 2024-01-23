Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today Live Updates : Himadri Speciality Chemicals Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price Today : On the last day, Himadri Speciality Chemical opened at ₹375.95 and closed at ₹373.4. The stock had a high of ₹380 and a low of ₹368.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹16,437.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹399 and the 52-week low is ₹80.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 30,090 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.