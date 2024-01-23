Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today Live Updates : Himadri Speciality Chemicals Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price Today : On the last day, Himadri Speciality Chemical opened at ₹375.95 and closed at ₹373.4. The stock had a high of ₹380 and a low of ₹368.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹16,437.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹399 and the 52-week low is ₹80.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 30,090 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Himadri Speciality Chemical stock reached a low of ₹360 and a high of ₹379.9 today.
As of the current data, the stock price of Himadri Speciality Chemical has decreased by 2.18% to ₹363.9. This represents a net change of -8.1.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Vinatiorg
|1697.3
|-9.3
|-0.54
|2029.5
|1690.0
|17445.2
|Navin Fluorine International
|3393.4
|-46.55
|-1.35
|4917.89
|3355.2
|16821.48
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|362.0
|-10.0
|-2.69
|399.0
|80.2
|15664.0
|Clean Science & Technology
|1472.2
|-8.55
|-0.58
|1622.4
|1227.45
|15640.29
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|365.0
|-8.1
|-2.17
|402.0
|248.55
|15189.1
Based on the current data, the stock price of Himadri Speciality Chemical is ₹363. It has experienced a percent change of -2.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9, suggesting a decline in the stock price by ₹9.
Click here for Himadri Speciality Chemical Profit Loss
Himadri Speciality Chemical stock reached a low price of ₹362 and a high price of ₹379.9 on the current day.
The current data of Himadri Speciality Chemical stock shows that the stock price is ₹365, with a percent change of -1.88 and a net change of -7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.88% and has decreased by 7 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.47%
|3 Months
|31.25%
|6 Months
|164.48%
|YTD
|20.53%
|1 Year
|297.5%
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Himadri Speciality Chemical on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 30,090. The closing price for the shares was ₹373.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!