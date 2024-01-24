Hello User
Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Himadri Speciality Chemical stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -2.42 %. The stock closed at 372 per share. The stock is currently trading at 363 per share. Investors should monitor Himadri Speciality Chemical stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Stock Price Today

Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Himadri Speciality Chemical was 372. The stock closed at the same price of 372. The highest price during the day was 379.9, while the lowest price was 356.15. The market capitalization of the company is 17,378.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 399, and the 52-week low is 80.2. The BSE volume for the day was 54,021 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Live :Himadri Speciality Chemical closed at ₹372 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Himadri Speciality Chemical on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 54,021. The closing price for the day was 372.

