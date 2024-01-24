Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Himadri Speciality Chemical was ₹372. The stock closed at the same price of ₹372. The highest price during the day was ₹379.9, while the lowest price was ₹356.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,378.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹399, and the 52-week low is ₹80.2. The BSE volume for the day was 54,021 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
