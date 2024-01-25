Hello User
Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today Live Updates : Himadri Speciality Chemical sees gains in trading today

2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Himadri Speciality Chemical stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 362.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 365 per share. Investors should monitor Himadri Speciality Chemical stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today :Himadri Speciality Chemical trading at ₹365, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹362.85

The current price of Himadri Speciality Chemical stock is 365, which represents a percent change of 0.59. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.15, meaning that the stock price has increased by 2.15.

25 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Live :Himadri Speciality Chemical closed at ₹362.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Himadri Speciality Chemical had a volume of 102,715 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 362.85.

