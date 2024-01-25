Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today Live Updates : Himadri Speciality Chemical sees gains in trading today

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today :Himadri Speciality Chemical trading at ₹365, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹362.85
The current price of Himadri Speciality Chemical stock is ₹365, which represents a percent change of 0.59. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.15, meaning that the stock price has increased by ₹2.15.
25 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Live :Himadri Speciality Chemical closed at ₹362.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Himadri Speciality Chemical had a volume of 102,715 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹362.85.