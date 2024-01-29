Hello User
Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Himadri Speciality Chemical stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.79 %. The stock closed at 364.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 371.5 per share. Investors should monitor Himadri Speciality Chemical stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Stock Price Today

Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price Today : On the last day, Himadri Speciality Chemical opened at 360.2 and closed at 364.95. The stock reached a high of 376 and a low of 360.2. The market capitalization of the company is 17,785.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 399 and the 52-week low is 80.2. The BSE volume for the day was 60,446 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today :Himadri Speciality Chemical closed at ₹364.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Himadri Speciality Chemical on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 60,446. The closing price of the shares was 364.95.

