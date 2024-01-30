Hello User
Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today Live Updates : Himadri Speciality Chemical's stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Himadri Speciality Chemical stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 371.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 370.15 per share. Investors should monitor Himadri Speciality Chemical stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Stock Price Today

Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price Today : On the last day, Himadri Speciality Chemical opened at 375.95, reached a high of 380, and dropped to a low of 365.05. The closing price was 371.5. The company's market capitalization is 17,720.73 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged from a high of 399 to a low of 80.2. The BSE volume for the day was 69,033 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Himadri Speciality Chemical share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.02%
3 Months36.4%
6 Months164.37%
YTD19.63%
1 Year307.32%
30 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today :Himadri Speciality Chemical trading at ₹370.15, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹371.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Himadri Speciality Chemical is 370.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.36%, resulting in a net change of -1.35.

30 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Live :Himadri Speciality Chemical closed at ₹371.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Himadri Speciality Chemical on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 69,033. The closing price for the day was 371.5.

