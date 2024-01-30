Himadri Speciality Chemical share price Today Live Updates : Himadri Speciality Chemical's stocks plummet in trading today

Himadri Speciality Chemical Share Price Today : On the last day, Himadri Speciality Chemical opened at ₹375.95, reached a high of ₹380, and dropped to a low of ₹365.05. The closing price was ₹371.5. The company's market capitalization is ₹17,720.73 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged from a high of ₹399 to a low of ₹80.2. The BSE volume for the day was 69,033 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.02%
|3 Months
|36.4%
|6 Months
|164.37%
|YTD
|19.63%
|1 Year
|307.32%
As of the current data, the stock price of Himadri Speciality Chemical is ₹370.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.36%, resulting in a net change of -1.35.
On the last day of trading for Himadri Speciality Chemical on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 69,033. The closing price for the day was ₹371.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!