Tue Aug 01 2023 11:01:21
LIVE UPDATES

Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:02 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 462.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 464.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 464.1 and closed at 462.45. The stock reached a high of 471.5 and a low of 463. The market capitalization of the company is 104,001.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 504 and the 52-week low is 358.8. The stock had a trading volume of 93,407 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:02:50 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹462.45 yesterday

