Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:02 AM IST
Hindalco stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 462.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 464.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹464.1 and closed at ₹462.45. The stock reached a high of ₹471.5 and a low of ₹463. The market capitalization of the company is ₹104,001.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹504 and the 52-week low is ₹358.8. The stock had a trading volume of 93,407 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
