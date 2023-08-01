comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 13:11:10
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 892.5 0.25%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.35 0.16%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 224.85 2.93%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 250.7 -5.75%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 646.1 0.32%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Surges in Positive Trading
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Surges in Positive Trading

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 01:07 PM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 462.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 464.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HindalcoPremium
Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 464.1 and closed at 462.45. The highest price reached during the day was 471.5, while the lowest price was 463. The market capitalization of Hindalco was 104,102.65 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 504 and a low of 358.8. The BSE volume for the day was 95,021 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 01:07:19 PM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹464.25, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹462.45

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 464.25. There has been a 0.39 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.8.

Click here for Hindalco Dividend

01 Aug 2023, 12:45:57 PM IST

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹463.75, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹462.45

The current stock price of Hindalco is 463.75 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 1.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Aug 2023, 12:34:10 PM IST

Hindalco Live Updates

01 Aug 2023, 12:31:45 PM IST

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹462.45, up 0% from yesterday's ₹462.45

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 462.45 with no change in percentage or net change. This indicates that the stock has remained stable and has not experienced any significant price movements recently. Investors may interpret this as a period of consolidation or a lack of market volatility for the stock.

01 Aug 2023, 12:17:40 PM IST

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹462.5, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹462.45

The current stock price of Hindalco is 462.5 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.05 points, resulting in a 0.01% change.

01 Aug 2023, 12:05:48 PM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹464.1, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹462.45

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 464.1, with a 0.36 percent change and a net change of 1.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Hindalco Profit Loss

01 Aug 2023, 11:53:05 AM IST

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹464, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹462.45

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 464. There has been a percent change of 0.34, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.55, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.55 points. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive movement in the Hindalco stock.

01 Aug 2023, 11:36:31 AM IST

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹465, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹462.45

The current stock price of Hindalco is 465 with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 2.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.55% compared to the previous trading day and has gained 2.55 points.

01 Aug 2023, 11:15:55 AM IST

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹465.2, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹462.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hindalco is 465.2 with a percent change of 0.59, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.75, suggesting a positive movement.

01 Aug 2023, 11:12:43 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹462.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a trading volume of 95,021 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 462.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout