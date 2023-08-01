Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹464.1 and closed at ₹462.45. The stock reached a high of ₹471.5 and a low of ₹463. The market capitalization of the company is ₹104,001.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹504 and the 52-week low is ₹358.8. The stock had a trading volume of 93,407 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.