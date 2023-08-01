Hello User
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:02 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 462.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 464.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 464.1 and closed at 462.45. The stock reached a high of 471.5 and a low of 463. The market capitalization of the company is 104,001.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 504 and the 52-week low is 358.8. The stock had a trading volume of 93,407 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:02 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹462.45 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Hindalco was 93,407 shares, and the closing price was 462.45.

