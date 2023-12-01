Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day of trading, Hindalco opened at ₹518.05 and closed at ₹516.8. The stock had a high of ₹519.35 and a low of ₹511.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹115,317.71 crore. The 52-week high for Hindalco is ₹523.4 and the 52-week low is ₹381. The stock had a trading volume of 40,255 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.