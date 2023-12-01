Hello User
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 516.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 515.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day of trading, Hindalco opened at 518.05 and closed at 516.8. The stock had a high of 519.35 and a low of 511.5. The company has a market capitalization of 115,317.71 crore. The 52-week high for Hindalco is 523.4 and the 52-week low is 381. The stock had a trading volume of 40,255 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹516.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a BSE volume of 40255 shares and closed at a price of 516.8.

