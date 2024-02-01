Hello User
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.77 %. The stock closed at 569.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 579.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 571.75 and closed at 569.25. The stock reached a high of 580.45 and a low of 569. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 129,579.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 620.6, while the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the day was 94,237 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹569.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Hindalco on the BSE was 94,237 shares. The closing price of the shares was 569.25.

