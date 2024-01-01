Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Dips in Today's Trading

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹614 and closed at ₹614.55. The stock reached a high of ₹618 and a low of ₹608.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹137,606.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹618 and the 52-week low is ₹381. The stock had a trading volume of 192,467 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.