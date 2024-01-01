Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Dips in Today's Trading

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹614 and closed at ₹614.55. The stock reached a high of ₹618 and a low of ₹608.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹137,606.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹618 and the 52-week low is ₹381. The stock had a trading volume of 192,467 shares on the BSE.
Hindalco, a leading aluminum and copper manufacturing company, has a spot price of 614. The bid price is slightly higher at 617.15, while the offer price is 617.5. The offer quantity is 1400, and the bid quantity is the same. The open interest for Hindalco stands at 35,858,200.
The current price of Hindalco stock is ₹614.15. It has experienced a small decline of -0.12% in percentage change and a net change of -0.75 Rs.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.53%
|3 Months
|13.73%
|6 Months
|46.06%
|YTD
|29.89%
|1 Year
|30.85%
Based on the current data, the Hindalco stock is priced at ₹610.05. It has experienced a decrease of -0.79% in percentage change and a net change of -4.85.
On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume recorded 192,467 shares with a closing price of ₹614.55.
