Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Dips in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 614.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 614.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at 614 and closed at 614.55. The stock reached a high of 618 and a low of 608.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 137,606.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 618 and the 52-week low is 381. The stock had a trading volume of 192,467 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Hindalco January futures opened at 619.0 as against previous close of 618.7

Hindalco, a leading aluminum and copper manufacturing company, has a spot price of 614. The bid price is slightly higher at 617.15, while the offer price is 617.5. The offer quantity is 1400, and the bid quantity is the same. The open interest for Hindalco stands at 35,858,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹614.15, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹614.9

The current price of Hindalco stock is 614.15. It has experienced a small decline of -0.12% in percentage change and a net change of -0.75 Rs.

01 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.53%
3 Months13.73%
6 Months46.06%
YTD29.89%
1 Year30.85%
01 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹610.05, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹614.9

Based on the current data, the Hindalco stock is priced at 610.05. It has experienced a decrease of -0.79% in percentage change and a net change of -4.85.

01 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹614.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume recorded 192,467 shares with a closing price of 614.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.