Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stocks slump in trading today

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹465.6 and closed at ₹456.7. The stock reached a high of ₹465.6 and a low of ₹453.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹103,031.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹508.8 and ₹381 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 537,595 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹459.05, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, with a minimal change in percentage and net value. It suggests that there is relatively little volatility in the stock at the moment.
On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume was 537,595 shares, and the closing price was ₹456.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!