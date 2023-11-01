Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stocks slump in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 459.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 459.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 465.6 and closed at 456.7. The stock reached a high of 465.6 and a low of 453.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 103,031.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 508.8 and 381 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 537,595 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹459.05, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹459.55

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 459.05, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, with a minimal change in percentage and net value. It suggests that there is relatively little volatility in the stock at the moment.

01 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹456.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume was 537,595 shares, and the closing price was 456.7.

