Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 456.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 459.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 461.8 and closed at 456.65. The highest price reached during the day was 464.95, while the lowest price was 457. The market capitalization of the company is 102,848.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 504 and the 52-week low is 358.8. The stock had a trading volume of 360,954 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

