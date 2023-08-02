Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM ISTLivemint
Hindalco stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 462.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 463.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Hindalco opened at ₹464.1 and closed at ₹462.45. The stock had a high of ₹471.5 and a low of ₹462. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹103,867.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹504 and ₹358.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 261,343 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2023, 08:17:11 AM IST
Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹462.45 yesterday
On the last day, Hindalco had a trading volume of 261,343 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹462.45.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!