Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 462.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 463.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco opened at 464.1 and closed at 462.45. The stock had a high of 471.5 and a low of 462. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 103,867.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 504 and 358.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 261,343 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹462.45 yesterday

On the last day, Hindalco had a trading volume of 261,343 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 462.45.

