Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹610.05 and closed at ₹614.9. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹620.6 and the lowest price was ₹606.55. The company's market capitalization is ₹136,331.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹618 and the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the day was 227,659 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.