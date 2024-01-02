Hello User
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2024, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 614.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 609.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 610.05 and closed at 614.9. The stock's highest price for the day was 620.6 and the lowest price was 606.55. The company's market capitalization is 136,331.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 618 and the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the day was 227,659 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹614.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco's volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 227,659 shares. The closing price for the day was 614.9.

