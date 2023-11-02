Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 459.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 462.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

Hindalco's stock opened at 459.05 and closed at 459.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 466 and a low of 456.25 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 103,512.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 508.8 and 381 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 919,100 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹459.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a BSE volume of 919,100 shares and the closing price was 459.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.