Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

Hindalco's stock opened at ₹459.05 and closed at ₹459.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹466 and a low of ₹456.25 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹103,512.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹508.8 and ₹381 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 919,100 shares.
02 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST
