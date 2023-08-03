Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM ISTLivemint
Hindalco stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -1.98 %. The stock closed at 463.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 454.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹460 and closed at ₹463.9. The high for the day was ₹461.1, while the low was ₹449.8. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹101,807.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹504, and the 52-week low is ₹358.8. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 82,777 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:03:04 AM IST
