Wed Aug 02 2023 15:47:29
  Tata Steel share price
  118.95 -3.45%
  NTPC share price
  219.1 -2.69%
  Tata Motors share price
  622.7 -3.19%
  Infosys share price
  1,356.8 -0.62%
  State Bank Of India share price
  598.55 -2.16%
LIVE UPDATES

Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -1.98 %. The stock closed at 463.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 454.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HindalcoPremium
Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 460 and closed at 463.9. The high for the day was 461.1, while the low was 449.8. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 101,807.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 504, and the 52-week low is 358.8. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 82,777 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:03:04 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹463.9 yesterday

On the last day, Hindalco had a trading volume of 82,777 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 463.9.

