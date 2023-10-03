Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹478.45 and closed at ₹466.7. The stock reached a high of ₹494.5 and a low of ₹474.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹110,394.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹508.8 and the 52-week low is ₹358.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 231,679 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.