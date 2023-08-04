comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 09:43:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.7 0.34%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 590 -0.1%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 616.2 -0.42%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 459.15 0.67%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 219.5 -0.25%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Rises, Positive Trading Trend
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Rises, Positive Trading Trend

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 2.37 %. The stock closed at 453.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 464.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HindalcoPremium
Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 449.6 and closed at 454.7. The stock reached a high of 458 and a low of 444.95. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 101,583.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 504, while the 52-week low is 358.8. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 170,393 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:36:13 AM IST

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹464.45, up 2.37% from yesterday's ₹453.7

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 464.45, which has experienced a percent change of 2.37. This translates to a net change of 10.75 in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Hindalco Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:22:00 AM IST

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹464, up 2.27% from yesterday's ₹453.7

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 464, with a percent change of 2.27 and a net change of 10.3. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.27% and the price has risen by 10.3 points. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

04 Aug 2023, 09:07:55 AM IST

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹453.7, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹454.7

Based on the current data, the Hindalco stock price is 453.7. It has experienced a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -1, indicating a decrease of 1 unit in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 08:22:52 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹454.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a BSE volume of 170,393 shares. The closing price for the day was 454.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout