Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Rises, Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 2.37 %. The stock closed at 453.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 464.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 449.6 and closed at 454.7. The stock reached a high of 458 and a low of 444.95. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 101,583.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 504, while the 52-week low is 358.8. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 170,393 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹464.45, up 2.37% from yesterday's ₹453.7

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 464.45, which has experienced a percent change of 2.37. This translates to a net change of 10.75 in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:22 AM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹464, up 2.27% from yesterday's ₹453.7

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 464, with a percent change of 2.27 and a net change of 10.3. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.27% and the price has risen by 10.3 points. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

04 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹453.7, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹454.7

Based on the current data, the Hindalco stock price is 453.7. It has experienced a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -1, indicating a decrease of 1 unit in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹454.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a BSE volume of 170,393 shares. The closing price for the day was 454.7.

