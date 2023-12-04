Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Soars in Trading Today

Hindalco's stock opened at ₹519 and closed at ₹515.45 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹524.5, while the lowest price was ₹515.25. The company's market capitalization is ₹115,754.1 crore. The 52-week high is the same as the highest price recorded during the day, which is ₹524.5, while the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the day was 236,823 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 314.15 13.6 4.53 383.0 290.55 132885.45 Hindalco Industries 523.35 6.1 1.18 524.5 381.0 116753.02 Vedanta 239.9 0.6 0.25 340.75 207.85 89146.72 NMDC 184.9 2.85 1.57 184.7 103.75 54186.9 National Aluminium Company 96.11 2.42 2.58 106.3 70.0 17651.87

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹524.05, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹517.25 The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹524.05, which represents a 1.31% increase. The net change is 6.8, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, this suggests that Hindalco stock is performing well and experiencing growth.

Hindalco December futures opened at 526.55 as against previous close of 521.3 Hindalco, an Indian aluminum manufacturing company, has a spot price of 523.9. The bid price is 526.3 with a bid quantity of 4200, while the offer price is 526.6 with an offer quantity of 1400. The stock has a high open interest of 37004800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Hindalco Industries stock today was ₹519.25 and the high price was ₹526.70.

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹526.1, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹517.25 The current price of Hindalco stock is ₹526.1. There has been a 1.71% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.85.

Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.04% 3 Months 5.9% 6 Months 22.92% YTD 9.26% 1 Year 11.61%

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹517.25, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹515.45 The current data shows that the Hindalco stock price is ₹517.25 with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 1.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.35% or 1.8 units.

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹515.45 on last trading day On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume was 236,823 shares, and the closing price was ₹515.45.