Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:30 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 517.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 524.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

Hindalco's stock opened at 519 and closed at 515.45 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 524.5, while the lowest price was 515.25. The company's market capitalization is 115,754.1 crore. The 52-week high is the same as the highest price recorded during the day, which is 524.5, while the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the day was 236,823 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:30 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc314.1513.64.53383.0290.55132885.45
Hindalco Industries523.356.11.18524.5381.0116753.02
Vedanta239.90.60.25340.75207.8589146.72
NMDC184.92.851.57184.7103.7554186.9
National Aluminium Company96.112.422.58106.370.017651.87
04 Dec 2023, 10:24 AM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹524.05, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹517.25

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 524.05, which represents a 1.31% increase. The net change is 6.8, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, this suggests that Hindalco stock is performing well and experiencing growth.

04 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST Hindalco December futures opened at 526.55 as against previous close of 521.3

Hindalco, an Indian aluminum manufacturing company, has a spot price of 523.9. The bid price is 526.3 with a bid quantity of 4200, while the offer price is 526.6 with an offer quantity of 1400. The stock has a high open interest of 37004800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Hindalco Industries stock today was 519.25 and the high price was 526.70.

04 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹526.1, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹517.25

The current price of Hindalco stock is 526.1. There has been a 1.71% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.85.

04 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.04%
3 Months5.9%
6 Months22.92%
YTD9.26%
1 Year11.61%
04 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹517.25, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹515.45

The current data shows that the Hindalco stock price is 517.25 with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 1.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.35% or 1.8 units.

04 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹515.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume was 236,823 shares, and the closing price was 515.45.

