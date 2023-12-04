Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Soars in Trading Today

Hindalco's stock opened at ₹519 and closed at ₹515.45 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹524.5, while the lowest price was ₹515.25. The company's market capitalization is ₹115,754.1 crore. The 52-week high is the same as the highest price recorded during the day, which is ₹524.5, while the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the day was 236,823 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Zinc
|314.15
|13.6
|4.53
|383.0
|290.55
|132885.45
|Hindalco Industries
|523.35
|6.1
|1.18
|524.5
|381.0
|116753.02
|Vedanta
|239.9
|0.6
|0.25
|340.75
|207.85
|89146.72
|NMDC
|184.9
|2.85
|1.57
|184.7
|103.75
|54186.9
|National Aluminium Company
|96.11
|2.42
|2.58
|106.3
|70.0
|17651.87
Hindalco, an Indian aluminum manufacturing company, has a spot price of 523.9. The bid price is 526.3 with a bid quantity of 4200, while the offer price is 526.6 with an offer quantity of 1400. The stock has a high open interest of 37004800.
The low price of Hindalco Industries stock today was ₹519.25 and the high price was ₹526.70.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.04%
|3 Months
|5.9%
|6 Months
|22.92%
|YTD
|9.26%
|1 Year
|11.61%
On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume was 236,823 shares, and the closing price was ₹515.45.
