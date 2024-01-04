Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock price drops as trading turns bearish

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco opened at ₹612.85 and closed at ₹616.3. The stock's high for the day was ₹612.85, while the low was ₹592. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹132,739.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹620.6, and the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the stock was 502,049 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Hindalco is ₹590.9. There has been a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -2.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.07%
|3 Months
|14.51%
|6 Months
|40.7%
|YTD
|-3.55%
|1 Year
|23.58%
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹593.15 with a percent change of -3.76 and a net change of -23.15. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors who hold shares of Hindalco may see a decrease in their investment's value.
On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a BSE volume of 502,049 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹616.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!