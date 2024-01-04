Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock price drops as trading turns bearish

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco opened at ₹612.85 and closed at ₹616.3. The stock's high for the day was ₹612.85, while the low was ₹592. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹132,739.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹620.6, and the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the stock was 502,049 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.