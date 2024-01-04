Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock price drops as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 04 Jan 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 593.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 590.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco opened at 612.85 and closed at 616.3. The stock's high for the day was 612.85, while the low was 592. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 132,739.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 620.6, and the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the stock was 502,049 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹590.9, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹593.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hindalco is 590.9. There has been a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -2.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.07%
3 Months14.51%
6 Months40.7%
YTD-3.55%
1 Year23.58%
04 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹593.15, down -3.76% from yesterday's ₹616.3

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 593.15 with a percent change of -3.76 and a net change of -23.15. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors who hold shares of Hindalco may see a decrease in their investment's value.

04 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹616.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a BSE volume of 502,049 shares. The closing price of the stock was 616.3.

