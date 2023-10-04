Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock drops in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -2.65 %. The stock closed at 493.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 480 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's open price was 484.95 and close price was 493.05. The stock's high for the day was 484.95 and the low was 476.65. The market capitalization of Hindalco was 107,472.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 508.8 and the 52-week low was 358.8. The BSE volume for the day was 351,493 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹480, down -2.65% from yesterday's ₹493.05

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 480, which represents a decrease of 2.65 percent. The net change in the stock price is -13.05. This means that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value. Investors should be aware of this negative trend and consider the potential risks before making any investment decisions.

04 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹493.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco recorded a trading volume of 351,493 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 493.05.

