Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock drops in trading today

On the last day, Hindalco's open price was ₹484.95 and close price was ₹493.05. The stock's high for the day was ₹484.95 and the low was ₹476.65. The market capitalization of Hindalco was ₹107,472.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹508.8 and the 52-week low was ₹358.8. The BSE volume for the day was 351,493 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹480, which represents a decrease of 2.65 percent. The net change in the stock price is -13.05. This means that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value. Investors should be aware of this negative trend and consider the potential risks before making any investment decisions.
On the last day, Hindalco recorded a trading volume of 351,493 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
