Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹460.55 and closed at ₹459.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹478.4, while the lowest was ₹460.55. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹105,972.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹504, and the 52-week low is ₹358.8. The stock had a trading volume of 326,288 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hindalco September futures opened at 478.65 as against previous close of 476.8 Hindalco, a leading aluminum producer, currently has a spot price of 489.2. The bid price is slightly lower at 491.1, while the offer price is 491.25. There is a bid quantity of 1400 shares and an offer quantity of 1400 shares. The open interest stands at 26,140,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹490.15, up 3.56% from yesterday's ₹473.3 As of the current data, the stock price of Hindalco is ₹490.15. There has been a percent change of 3.56, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 16.85, which means the stock has gained 16.85 points. Click here for Hindalco Profit Loss Share Via

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹488.8, up 3.27% from yesterday's ₹473.3 The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹488.8. There has been a 3.27% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 15.5. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. Share Via

Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 5.17% 3 Months 7.59% 6 Months 13.52% YTD -0.02% 1 Year 12.16% Share Via

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹473.3, up 3.04% from yesterday's ₹459.35 The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹473.3 with a percent change of 3.04 and a net change of 13.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.04% and the net change in price is ₹13.95. Share Via

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹459.35 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Hindalco on the BSE had a volume of 326,288 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹459.35. Share Via