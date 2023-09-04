comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Surges on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:04 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 3.56 %. The stock closed at 473.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 490.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HindalcoPremium
Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 460.55 and closed at 459.35. The highest price reached during the day was 478.4, while the lowest was 460.55. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 105,972.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 504, and the 52-week low is 358.8. The stock had a trading volume of 326,288 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:04:44 AM IST

Hindalco September futures opened at 478.65 as against previous close of 476.8

Hindalco, a leading aluminum producer, currently has a spot price of 489.2. The bid price is slightly lower at 491.1, while the offer price is 491.25. There is a bid quantity of 1400 shares and an offer quantity of 1400 shares. The open interest stands at 26,140,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 10:04:17 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹490.15, up 3.56% from yesterday's ₹473.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Hindalco is 490.15. There has been a percent change of 3.56, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 16.85, which means the stock has gained 16.85 points.

Click here for Hindalco Profit Loss

04 Sep 2023, 09:41:59 AM IST

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹488.8, up 3.27% from yesterday's ₹473.3

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 488.8. There has been a 3.27% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 15.5. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

04 Sep 2023, 09:33:51 AM IST

Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.17%
3 Months7.59%
6 Months13.52%
YTD-0.02%
1 Year12.16%
04 Sep 2023, 09:33:50 AM IST

Hindalco Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:09:45 AM IST

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹473.3, up 3.04% from yesterday's ₹459.35

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 473.3 with a percent change of 3.04 and a net change of 13.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.04% and the net change in price is 13.95.

04 Sep 2023, 08:08:41 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹459.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco on the BSE had a volume of 326,288 shares. The closing price for the day was 459.35.

