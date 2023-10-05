Hello User
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -1.44 %. The stock closed at 480 per share. The stock is currently trading at 473.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last trading day, Hindalco's stock opened at 475 and closed at 480. The highest price for the day was 476.7, while the lowest price was 470. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 105,927.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 508.8 and 379 respectively. The total BSE volume for the stock on that day was 127,926 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹480 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a BSE volume of 127,926 shares. The closing price for the stock was 480.

