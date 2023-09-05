Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹477.25 and closed at ₹473.3. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹492.25, while the lowest price was ₹475.65. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹109,297.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹504, and the 52-week low is ₹358.8. The BSE volume for Hindalco on the last day was 452,123 shares.
05 Sep 2023, 08:32 AM IST
