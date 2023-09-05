Hello User
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 3.14 %. The stock closed at 473.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 488.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 477.25 and closed at 473.3. The stock's highest price for the day was 492.25, while the lowest price was 475.65. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 109,297.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 504, and the 52-week low is 358.8. The BSE volume for Hindalco on the last day was 452,123 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 08:32 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹473.3 on last trading day

On the last day reported, Hindalco had a trading volume of 452,123 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 473.3.

