Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Rises Today

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹479.45 and closed at ₹474.35. The stock reached a high of ₹481.5 and a low of ₹474 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹106,131.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹508.8 and the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the stock was 490,954 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.