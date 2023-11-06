Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Rises Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 474.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 480.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 479.45 and closed at 474.35. The stock reached a high of 481.5 and a low of 474 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 106,131.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 508.8 and the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the stock was 490,954 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹480.6, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹474.55

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that its price is 480.6. There has been a 1.27% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 6.05.

06 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹474.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco on the BSE had a volume of 490,954 shares and closed at a price of 474.35.

