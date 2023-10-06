Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stocks drop in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 06 Oct 2023, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 473.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 470.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's open and close prices were both 473.1. The stock reached a high of 480 and a low of 468.25. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 105,322.9 crore. The 52-week high was 508.8 and the 52-week low was 379. The BSE volume for Hindalco was 239,067 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹470.4, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹473.1

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 470.4, which represents a decrease of 0.57% or a net change of -2.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

06 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹473.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco had a trading volume of 239,067 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 473.1.

