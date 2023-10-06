Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stocks drop in trading today

On the last day, Hindalco's open and close prices were both ₹473.1. The stock reached a high of ₹480 and a low of ₹468.25. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹105,322.9 crore. The 52-week high was ₹508.8 and the 52-week low was ₹379. The BSE volume for Hindalco was 239,067 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.