Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Shares Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -1.61 %. The stock closed at 486.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 478.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's open price was 486.55 and the close price was 486.6. The stock reached a high of 489.35 and a low of 478. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 108,994.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 504 and the 52-week low is 358.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 113,708 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹478.25, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹486.1

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 478.25, with a percent change of -1.61%. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.61% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -7.85, indicating a decrease in the stock price of 7.85.

06 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.59%
3 Months11.67%
6 Months17.27%
YTD2.69%
1 Year13.23%
06 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹486.8, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹486.6

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 486.8. There has been a very small percent change of 0.04, indicating a minimal fluctuation in the stock price. The net change is 0.2, which suggests a slight increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with only a minor change in value.

06 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹486.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco had a trading volume of 113,708 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 486.6.

