Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Shares Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Hindalco's open price was ₹486.55 and the close price was ₹486.6. The stock reached a high of ₹489.35 and a low of ₹478. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹108,994.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹504 and the 52-week low is ₹358.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 113,708 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.