Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Shares Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Hindalco's open price was ₹486.55 and the close price was ₹486.6. The stock reached a high of ₹489.35 and a low of ₹478. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹108,994.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹504 and the 52-week low is ₹358.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 113,708 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹478.25, with a percent change of -1.61%. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.61% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -7.85, indicating a decrease in the stock price of ₹7.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.59%
|3 Months
|11.67%
|6 Months
|17.27%
|YTD
|2.69%
|1 Year
|13.23%
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹486.8. There has been a very small percent change of 0.04, indicating a minimal fluctuation in the stock price. The net change is 0.2, which suggests a slight increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with only a minor change in value.
On the last day, Hindalco had a trading volume of 113,708 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹486.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!