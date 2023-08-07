Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco shares surge on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹463.15 and closed at ₹453.7. The stock had a high of ₹465.95 and a low of ₹454. The market capitalization of the company is ₹102,333.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹504 and the 52-week low is ₹358.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 396,594 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹462.55, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹457.05 The current data shows that the Hindalco stock is priced at ₹462.55, with a percent change of 1.2 and a net change of 5.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend of the stock. Share Via

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹460.4, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹457.05 The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹460.4. There has been a percent change of 0.73, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.35, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount. Share Via

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹460.3, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹457.05 Based on the current data, the stock price of Hindalco is ₹460.3, which has experienced a 0.71 percent increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.25. Share Via

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹461.7, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹457.05 As of the current data, the stock price of Hindalco is ₹461.7. It has experienced a percent change of 1.02, with a net change of 4.65. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. Click here for Hindalco Profit Loss Share Via

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹463, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹457.05 The current data for Hindalco stock shows that its price is ₹463. There has been a 1.3% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 5.95. Share Via

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹462.8, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹457.05 The current data of Hindalco stock shows that it is currently priced at ₹462.8. There has been a percent change of 1.26, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.75, which means that the stock has increased by 5.75 points. Share Via

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹457.05, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹453.7 The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹457.05. There has been a 0.74 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.35. Share Via

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹453.7 yesterday On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume was 396,594 shares, and the closing price was ₹453.7. Share Via