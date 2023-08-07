Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:31 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 457.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 462.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at 463.15 and closed at 453.7. The stock had a high of 465.95 and a low of 454. The market capitalization of the company is 102,333.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 504 and the 52-week low is 358.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 396,594 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:31 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹462.55, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹457.05

The current data shows that the Hindalco stock is priced at 462.55, with a percent change of 1.2 and a net change of 5.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend of the stock.

07 Aug 2023, 10:16 AM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹460.4, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹457.05

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 460.4. There has been a percent change of 0.73, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.35, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount.

07 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹460.3, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹457.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hindalco is 460.3, which has experienced a 0.71 percent increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.25.

07 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹461.7, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹457.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Hindalco is 461.7. It has experienced a percent change of 1.02, with a net change of 4.65. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

07 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹463, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹457.05

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that its price is 463. There has been a 1.3% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 5.95.

07 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:16 AM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹462.8, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹457.05

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that it is currently priced at 462.8. There has been a percent change of 1.26, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.75, which means that the stock has increased by 5.75 points.

07 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹457.05, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹453.7

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 457.05. There has been a 0.74 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.35.

07 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹453.7 yesterday

On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume was 396,594 shares, and the closing price was 453.7.

