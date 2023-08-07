Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco shares surge on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹463.15 and closed at ₹453.7. The stock had a high of ₹465.95 and a low of ₹454. The market capitalization of the company is ₹102,333.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹504 and the 52-week low is ₹358.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 396,594 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.