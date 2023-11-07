Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 1.93 %. The stock closed at 481.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 490.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's open price was 476.05 and the closing price was 474.55. The stock had a high of 484.75 and a low of 476.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco was 107,697.75 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock had a high of 508.8 and a low of 381. The BSE volume for Hindalco was 293,854 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹490.55, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹481.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hindalco is 490.55. It has experienced a percent change of 1.93, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 9.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the current data indicates that the stock of Hindalco has seen a positive change and is performing well.

07 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock had a low price of 480.35 and a high price of 488.9 for the current day.

07 Nov 2023, 10:09 AM IST Hindalco November futures opened at 484.8 as against previous close of 485.1

Hindalco, a leading aluminum and copper producer, currently has a spot price of INR 485.2. The bid price stands at INR 486.75, while the offer price is INR 487.0. There is an offer quantity of 1400 and a bid quantity of 1400. The open interest for Hindalco is 31,567,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹481.25, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹474.55

Hindalco stock is currently priced at 481.25, with a percent change of 1.41 and a net change of 6.7. This indicates that the stock has increased in value since the previous trading session.

07 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.54%
3 Months5.27%
6 Months8.29%
YTD1.82%
1 Year11.94%
07 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹481.25, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹474.55

The current stock price of Hindalco is 481.25, which represents a 1.41% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 6.7 points.

07 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹474.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco had a volume of 293,854 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 474.55.

