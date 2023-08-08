comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 07 2023 15:58:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.8 -0.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.85 -0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 609.55 -0.81%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.85 -0.02%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,392.75 1.04%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 457.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 463.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HindalcoPremium
Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco opened at 457.55 and closed at 457.05. The highest price reached during the day was 467.2, while the lowest was 457.55. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 103,710.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 504, and the 52-week low is 358.8. The BSE volume for Hindalco was 189,018 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:25:26 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹457.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Hindalco on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 189,018. The closing price for the shares was 457.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout