Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM ISTLivemint
Hindalco stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 457.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 463.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Hindalco opened at ₹457.55 and closed at ₹457.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹467.2, while the lowest was ₹457.55. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹103,710.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹504, and the 52-week low is ₹358.8. The BSE volume for Hindalco was 189,018 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2023, 08:25:26 AM IST
Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹457.05 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Hindalco on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 189,018. The closing price for the shares was ₹457.05.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!