Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:25 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 457.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 463.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco opened at 457.55 and closed at 457.05. The highest price reached during the day was 467.2, while the lowest was 457.55. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 103,710.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 504, and the 52-week low is 358.8. The BSE volume for Hindalco was 189,018 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹457.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Hindalco on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 189,018. The closing price for the shares was 457.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.