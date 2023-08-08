Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

On the last day, Hindalco opened at ₹457.55 and closed at ₹457.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹467.2, while the lowest was ₹457.55. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹103,710.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹504, and the 52-week low is ₹358.8. The BSE volume for Hindalco was 189,018 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹457.05 yesterday
