Hindalco's stock sees positive gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:06 AM IST Livemint
Hindalco

The Hindalco stock opened at 436, reached a high of 445 and a low of 436 in the current session.

Hindalco's stock opened at 436 and closed at 434.1 on the last trading day. The highest point the stock reached during the day was 445, while the lowest was 436. The market capitalization of Hindalco was 99410.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 504 and 309, respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 26,470 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:06 AM IST Hindalco trading at ₹443.1, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹434.1

Hindalco's stock price is currently at 443.1, which is a 2.07% increase from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 9. Overall, the stock is performing well.

08 May 2023, 10:53 AM IST Hindalco trading at ₹443.3, up 2.12% from yesterday's ₹434.1

The current price of Hindalco stock is 443.3, which represents a 2.12% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock's price is 9.2.

08 May 2023, 10:34 AM IST Hindalco trading at ₹443.15, up 2.08% from yesterday's ₹434.1

The current price of Hindalco stock is 443.15, which has increased by 2.08% or 9.05.

08 May 2023, 10:22 AM IST Hindalco closed at ₹434.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Hindalco on BSE witnessed a volume of 26515 shares with a closing price of 434.1.

