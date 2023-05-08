Hindalco's stock sees positive gains in trading today

Hindalco's stock opened at ₹436 and closed at ₹434.1 on the last trading day. The highest point the stock reached during the day was ₹445, while the lowest was ₹436. The market capitalization of Hindalco was ₹99410.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹504 and ₹309, respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 26,470 shares.