Wed Nov 08 2023 10:55:05
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Sees Upward Momentum
LIVE UPDATES

Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Sees Upward Momentum

6 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 10:41 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 483.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 485.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HindalcoPremium
Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's open price was 484.45, and it closed at 481.25. The high for the day was 491.25, while the low was 480.35. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 108,156.51 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 508.8, and the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for Hindalco shares was 233,053.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:41:08 AM IST

Top active options for Hindalco

Top active call options for Hindalco at 08 Nov 10:41 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 490.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 7.95 (-5.36%) & 11.6 (-6.07%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindalco at 08 Nov 10:41 were at strike price of 480.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 470.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 10.0 (+3.09%) & 6.35 (+3.25%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:36:56 AM IST

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹485.2, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹483.3

As per the current data of Hindalco stock, the price is 485.2 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 1.9.

08 Nov 2023, 10:35:57 AM IST

Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc296.83.951.35383.0288.7125546.4
Hindalco Industries484.51.20.25508.8381.0108086.06
Vedanta237.80.150.06340.75207.8588366.36
NMDC163.10.150.09167.55103.7547798.18
National Aluminium Company94.060.290.31106.370.017275.36
08 Nov 2023, 10:17:57 AM IST

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock's low price for the day is 478.5, while the high price is 492.05.

08 Nov 2023, 10:02:48 AM IST

Hindalco November futures opened at 491.25 as against previous close of 487.25

Hindalco Ltd is currently trading at a spot price of 485.15. The bid price is 486.35 and the offer price is 486.65. The offer quantity is 1400 and the bid quantity is also 1400. The open interest for Hindalco is 32,774,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:51:54 AM IST

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹484.7, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹483.3

The current stock price of Hindalco is 484.7 with a net change of 1.4, resulting in a percent change of 0.29. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 09:51:38 AM IST

Hindalco Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:40:55 AM IST

Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.45%
3 Months8.04%
6 Months10.04%
YTD2.37%
1 Year10.75%
08 Nov 2023, 09:17:28 AM IST

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹480.1, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹483.3

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is at 480.1. There has been a percent change of -0.66, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.2, suggesting a decrease of 3.2 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

08 Nov 2023, 08:11:32 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹481.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindalco on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 233,053. The closing price for the stock was 481.25.

