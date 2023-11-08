Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Sees Upward Momentum

Top active options for Hindalco Top active call options for Hindalco at 08 Nov 10:41 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹490.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹7.95 (-5.36%) & ₹11.6 (-6.07%) respectively. Top active put options for Hindalco at 08 Nov 10:41 were at strike price of ₹480.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹470.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹10.0 (+3.09%) & ₹6.35 (+3.25%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹485.2, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹483.3 As per the current data of Hindalco stock, the price is ₹485.2 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 1.9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 296.8 3.95 1.35 383.0 288.7 125546.4 Hindalco Industries 484.5 1.2 0.25 508.8 381.0 108086.06 Vedanta 237.8 0.15 0.06 340.75 207.85 88366.36 NMDC 163.1 0.15 0.09 167.55 103.75 47798.18 National Aluminium Company 94.06 0.29 0.31 106.3 70.0 17275.36

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range Hindalco Industries stock's low price for the day is ₹478.5, while the high price is ₹492.05. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindalco November futures opened at 491.25 as against previous close of 487.25 Hindalco Ltd is currently trading at a spot price of 485.15. The bid price is 486.35 and the offer price is 486.65. The offer quantity is 1400 and the bid quantity is also 1400. The open interest for Hindalco is 32,774,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹484.7, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹483.3 The current stock price of Hindalco is ₹484.7 with a net change of 1.4, resulting in a percent change of 0.29. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindalco Live Updates

Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 5.45% 3 Months 8.04% 6 Months 10.04% YTD 2.37% 1 Year 10.75% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹480.1, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹483.3 The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is at ₹480.1. There has been a percent change of -0.66, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.2 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.