Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock plummets as markets turn bearish

On the last day, Hindalco opened at ₹476.95 and closed at ₹478. The stock had a high of ₹479.3 and a low of ₹473.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹106,296.87 crore. The 52-week high for Hindalco is ₹504, while the 52-week low is ₹358.8. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 72,902 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hindalco September futures opened at 475.65 as against previous close of 476.8 Hindalco, a leading aluminum and copper manufacturing company, is currently trading at a spot price of 470.7. The bid price stands at 472.35, while the offer price is slightly higher at 472.7. The bid quantity is 1400, and the offer quantity is 2800. The stock has a significant open interest of 24,887,800. Investors can consider these data points while making decisions about trading in Hindalco.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹471.2, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹475.25 Hindalco stock is currently priced at ₹471.2, which represents a decrease of 0.85% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -4.05. Click here for Hindalco Profit Loss Share Via

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹471.6, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹475.25 Hindalco stock is currently trading at a price of ₹471.6. It has experienced a percent change of -0.77, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -3.65, suggesting a decline in value. Overall, the stock has seen a negative movement in its price. Share Via

Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.32% 3 Months 7.74% 6 Months 16.2% YTD 0.37% 1 Year 9.76% Share Via

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹474.75, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹478 The current stock price of Hindalco is ₹474.75, which represents a decrease of 0.68%. The net change in the stock price is -3.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value. Share Via

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹478 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a volume of 72,902 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹478. Share Via