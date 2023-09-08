Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock plummets as markets turn bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 475.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 471.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco opened at 476.95 and closed at 478. The stock had a high of 479.3 and a low of 473.55. The market capitalization of the company is 106,296.87 crore. The 52-week high for Hindalco is 504, while the 52-week low is 358.8. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 72,902 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:09 AM IST Hindalco September futures opened at 475.65 as against previous close of 476.8

Hindalco, a leading aluminum and copper manufacturing company, is currently trading at a spot price of 470.7. The bid price stands at 472.35, while the offer price is slightly higher at 472.7. The bid quantity is 1400, and the offer quantity is 2800. The stock has a significant open interest of 24,887,800. Investors can consider these data points while making decisions about trading in Hindalco.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹471.2, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹475.25

Hindalco stock is currently priced at 471.2, which represents a decrease of 0.85% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -4.05.

Click here for Hindalco Profit Loss

08 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹471.6, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹475.25

Hindalco stock is currently trading at a price of 471.6. It has experienced a percent change of -0.77, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -3.65, suggesting a decline in value. Overall, the stock has seen a negative movement in its price.

08 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.32%
3 Months7.74%
6 Months16.2%
YTD0.37%
1 Year9.76%
08 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹474.75, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹478

The current stock price of Hindalco is 474.75, which represents a decrease of 0.68%. The net change in the stock price is -3.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

08 Sep 2023, 08:20 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹478 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a volume of 72,902 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 478.

