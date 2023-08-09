Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM ISTLivemint
Hindalco stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -2.08 %. The stock closed at 464.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 455.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Hindalco's open price was ₹467.95 and the close price was ₹464.7. The stock had a high of ₹467.95 and a low of ₹452.05. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹101,886.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹504 and the 52-week low is ₹358.8. On the BSE, there were 200,726 shares traded for Hindalco.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Aug 2023, 08:16:19 AM IST
