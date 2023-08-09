Hello User
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -2.08 %. The stock closed at 464.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 455.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's open price was 467.95 and the close price was 464.7. The stock had a high of 467.95 and a low of 452.05. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 101,886.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 504 and the 52-week low is 358.8. On the BSE, there were 200,726 shares traded for Hindalco.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹464.7 yesterday

On the last day, Hindalco BSE had a trading volume of 200,726 shares and closed at a price of 464.7.

