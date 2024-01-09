Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's stocks surge in trading today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's open and close prices were both ₹587.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹592.55, while the low was ₹576.6. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹129,304.43 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹620.6, while the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the day was 273,825 shares.
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹578.75 with a percent change of 0.16. The net change is 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.16% and the actual increase in price is 0.95. Overall, the stock seems to be performing relatively stable.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.37%
|3 Months
|12.89%
|6 Months
|35.01%
|YTD
|-6.05%
|1 Year
|24.86%
On the last day, Hindalco had a trading volume of 273,825 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹587.1.
