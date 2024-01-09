Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's stocks surge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 577.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 578.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's open and close prices were both 587.1. The stock's high for the day was 592.55, while the low was 576.6. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 129,304.43 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 620.6, while the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the day was 273,825 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹578.75, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹577.8

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 578.75 with a percent change of 0.16. The net change is 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.16% and the actual increase in price is 0.95. Overall, the stock seems to be performing relatively stable.

09 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.37%
3 Months12.89%
6 Months35.01%
YTD-6.05%
1 Year24.86%
09 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹577.8, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹587.1

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 577.8, with a percent change of -1.58 and a net change of -9.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.58% and the actual change in price is -9.3.

09 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹587.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco had a trading volume of 273,825 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 587.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.