Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 483.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 487.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 492.05 and closed at 483.3. The highest price recorded during the day was 492.05, while the lowest price was 478.5. The company's market capitalization is 109,152.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 508.8 and 381, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 373,927 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 487.75 with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 4.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.92% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 4.45 points.

